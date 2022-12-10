Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 68,481 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Vertiv worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -227.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

