Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $805,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

