Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

