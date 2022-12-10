Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 759,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

