Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,857,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 24.71.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.73. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.14 and a 12-month high of 47.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

