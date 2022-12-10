GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

