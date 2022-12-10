GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.