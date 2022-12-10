Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.40% of Frontier Group worth $28,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Frontier Group

ULCC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.