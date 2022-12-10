Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

