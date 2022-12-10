Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,759,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,948,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

