DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DaVita by 288.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in DaVita by 20.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $74.34 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

