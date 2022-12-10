Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Chemed worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $516.82 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $947,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

