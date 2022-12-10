Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,092 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,402,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

