Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

