Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,135 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after buying an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.