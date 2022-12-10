American International Group Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $78,264,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $111,785,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.