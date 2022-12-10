Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,342,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after buying an additional 313,645 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.