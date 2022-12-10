Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 60.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.