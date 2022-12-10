798,536 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 798,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,621 shares of company stock worth $19,803,273 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE RBLX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $121.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

