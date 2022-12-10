798,536 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 798,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $16,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,621 shares of company stock worth $19,803,273. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $121.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

