15,051 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $678.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $166.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

