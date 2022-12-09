Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 332,411 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Lumen Technologies worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 322,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,494,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

