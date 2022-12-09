Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 168,635 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

