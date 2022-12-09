Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Morningstar worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,294,167. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.