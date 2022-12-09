Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.44% of Curtiss-Wright worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

