Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of AerCap worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AerCap by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AER stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

