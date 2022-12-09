Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Shares of HZNP stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.