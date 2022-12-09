Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

