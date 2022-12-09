Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.96 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $476,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFBS stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

