Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.88 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Morningstar worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morningstar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $236.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,441 shares of company stock worth $22,294,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.