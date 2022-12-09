Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,730 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after buying an additional 1,125,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 740,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 423,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.