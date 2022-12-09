Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Hyatt Hotels worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $94,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

