Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

