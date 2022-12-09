Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $36,998,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,198. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

