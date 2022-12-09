Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

