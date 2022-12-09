Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 34,253 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of The Carlyle Group worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 154.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

