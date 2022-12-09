Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,445 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,593 shares of company stock worth $14,943,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

