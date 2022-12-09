Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 60.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock worth $14,943,358. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

