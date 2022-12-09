Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 982.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

