Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

