Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FOX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after acquiring an additional 341,976 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOXA stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

