Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Allegion by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 353.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 284.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $133.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.