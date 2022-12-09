Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,744 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 153.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $176.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

