Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.25. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 55,780 shares traded.
Stria Lithium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
