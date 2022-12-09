Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

