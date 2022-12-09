Robert P. Goodman Sells 150,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
