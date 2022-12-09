Robert P. Goodman Sells 150,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 49,314 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,291,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 11.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 161,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

