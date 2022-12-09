Richard A. Packer Sells 20,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bruker Stock Performance
Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $85.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bruker Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 417,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 199.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bruker (BRKR)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.