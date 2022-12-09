Richard A. Packer Sells 20,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $85.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 417,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 199.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

