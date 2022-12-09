Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ICL Group worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ICL Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

NYSE ICL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

