Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Fuel Gas worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

