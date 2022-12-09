Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

