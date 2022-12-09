Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Comstock Resources worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

