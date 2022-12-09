Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 62,700 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Fuel Gas worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.